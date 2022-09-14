 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano was fully focused on shutting out FC Barcelona

The Frenchman was a wall in defense. Both of them!

By R.I.P. London Teams
FC Bayern München v FC Barcelona: Group C - UEFA Champions League
You shall not pass!
Bayern Munich somehow beat FC Barcelona 2-0 in the Champions League. The Spanish team were the better side for most of the game, but a five-minute period in the game undid the Catalans’ efforts and handed the Bavarians all three points.

One of the standouts that night was Dayot Upamecano. The Frenchman is normally a solid defender but is prone to making errors in games. This time around, he proved his worth against Barcelona almost a year to the day that he pulled off a similar performance against the Spanish club. The former RB Leipzig man spoke to Bild (via Twitter account @iMiaSanMia) and revealed that he knew former teammate Robert Lewandowski’s moves, which was why he was not only able to keep the Pole at bay, but also the rest of Barcelona’s dangerous attack. He also said that he and his partner in defense Lucas Hernandez, who unfortunately went off with an injury late into the game, was fully focused from the first minute to the last.

FC Bayern München v FC Barcelona: Group C - UEFA Champions League
Blocked, fam!
“I knew exactly what Robert was doing. So we could contain him,” Upamecano said. “He’s a world-class player, but Lucas and I were 100% focused — right up to the last second.”

Upamecano was also asked if it was his best game. Not to his knowledge, but he said that he can improve further. “Was it my best game? I don’t know,” the 23-year-old said. “Things can always be better, I can keep improving. We have to keep going like this.”

