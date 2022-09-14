Kit Release: Bayern Munich’s new Oktoberfest kit is out

Oktoberfest is back for the first time in three years following the COVID-19 pandemic, and to celebrate the occasion, Bayern Munich’s new Oktoberfest kit has been released.

The kit is a dark maroon in color, almost brown, with gold details. Footy Headlines are describing the color as wine red, but it looks lighter than that. If anything, wine red would be the right color to describe last season’s home kit, which was a travesty. The color itself is not too unfamiliar with Bayern fans, as the 2006/07 third kit was the same color. Said kit will be fondly remembered as the kit that was worn when Roy Makaay scored that first minute goal against Real Madrid.

Bayern's 2022 Oktoberfest kit pic.twitter.com/M0vrs2RXst — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) September 14, 2022

The details themselves are the same as last year’s Oktoberfest kit: an alpine wreath around the Bayern logo with an edelweiss on the bottom. Said edelweiss also adorns the back of the shirt, on the nape.

The most notable aspect of this kit is not the details, but the sponsor logo. Unlike the current season’s home, away, and third kits, the sponsor on this shirt reflects the change in the Deutsche Telekom logo, with only two squares around the T in the middle instead of four. It will take some getting used to, as Bayern have had four stars around the “T” for over a decade.

Personally, this writer does not find this season’s Oktoberfest kit to be that appealing, especially compared with the gorgeous dark green Wiesn kit of last season. Perhaps the color is too jarring; it reminds this writer of red bean porridge, which isn’t a good thing.

The kit is already on sale in the club’s online store, but as of now, it is only available for club members. It is unclear whether it will be available to the general public. It will be worn in one Bundesliga match, possibly the next home match against Leverkusen if not the upcoming weekend’s trip to Augsburg.