Report: Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller victimized by burglary during Champions League match against FC Barcelona

Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller was having a pretty good day on Tuesday.

It was Müller’s birthday, his team had just ousted FC Barcelona 2-0 in the Champions League, but when he arrived home, Müller discovered that his home had been burglarized per Bild:

According to Bild information, Thomas Müller’s (33) property was broken into on Wednesday evening in the middle of the Barça game.

Twitter account @iMiaSanMia had more information from the Bild report posted as well:

Thomas Müller’s house was broken into last night around 10 pm in the middle of the game against Barcelona. Police confirmed that cash, jewelry and valuables in the six-digit range were stolen. There is no trace of the burglars yet. Investigations ongoing.

Abendzeitung provided additional information as well:

Accordingly, the emergency services were alerted around 10PM, whereupon several patrol crews immediately made their way to the house. Once there, at least two unknown perpetrators fled through the garden into an adjacent field and escaped in the dark. Despite an intensive search by other emergency services as well as service dog handlers and a police helicopter, there is still no trace of the burglars. They are said to have stolen jewelry, cash and valuables in the mid-six-figure range. The police are now asking any witnesses for information. Anyone who observed suspicious people or vehicles in the Otterfingen district of Wettlkam on Tuesday evening and can provide relevant information is asked to contact the Miesbach Kripo (telephone number: 08025/299-0) or any other police station.

Derek Rae also tweeted about the incident:

Bayern’s Thomas Müller didn’t do any post-match interviews last night with good reason. Müller suffered a burglary at his villa during the Barcelona game. Oberbayern Süd police say cash, jewelry & items of value were taken in the value of “mid six figures.” — Derek Rae (@RaeComm) September 14, 2022

This is not the first instance we have seen of players with a connection to Bayern Munich being victimized by a burglary or an attempted robbery. Back in 2020, Franck Ribéry’s home was raided while he was playing at Fiorentina and just a few weeks ago, a horde of fans and TikTokers swarmed Robert Lewandowski in Spain, where one of them swiped his watch before being apprehended.