Lucas Hernandez suffers adductor injury, will be out several weeks; Benjamin Pavard and Dayot Upamecano are okay

Lucas Hernandez will be sidelined for several weeks with an adductor injury.

The Bayern Munich defender was one of the best, if not the best, players on the night in the Champions League group match against FC Barcelona, showing some tough and tenacious defense while also scoring the winning goal. However, his night ended on a sour note when he had to limp off the field with a grimace, clutching his groin.

Hernandez went through an MRI scan right after the game, and L’Équipe is reporting that he will be out for five weeks. Bild, on the other hand, is reporting six weeks out. The club’s official statement merely says “several” weeks out.

Now, five-to-six weeks may seem like a long time, and it is to a certain extent, but considering some severe adductor injuries can take up to several months to heal, it can be said that Hernandez got off relatively easy. That being said, Hernandez’s absence will undoubtedly be a huge blow for Bayern as they try to navigate English week after English week until the World Cup.

Speaking of the World Cup, it remains to be seen whether this injury will have any impact on Hernandez’s participation in the tournament, which kicks off in just over two months.

Meanwhile, Benjamin Pavard, who was subbed off early against Barcelona with an injury, is said to only have suffered a minor knock and will resume training soon. The same goes for Dayot Upamecano, who took a knock to the knee.

