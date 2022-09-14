Leroy Sané laments “okay” performance as Bayern Munich ousts FC Barcelona

Bayern Munich star Leroy Sané might be his own worst critic.

The explosive winger tallied a goal and was a disruptive presence to the FC Barcelona defense. Still, the Germany international was unhappy with himself after the match.

”Today it was okay, I scored a goal, but in the end I can play better than today. In the first half, the offense didn’t help the defense very much, we didn’t free ourselves well and didn’t hold the balls and didn’t play courageously enough either,” Sané said (as captured by Tz).

Jamal Musiala earned the assist on Sané’s goal and Sané was quick to credit his fellow Germany international.

“Yes, we both get along well, next to, but also on the pitch. We know what we’re doing and want to play together. So we knew exactly what we had to do there,” Sané said.

Sané was not just grateful for Musiala, however. The 26-year-old was also happy that FC Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski was not able to get many good looks at net.

”We can be happy that he didn’t hit the ball so well today. But we know about his qualities, we shouldn’t really give him this space in the next game. He usually cleans them up,” Sané said.

