Bayern Munich’s Marcel Sabitzer not upset by early exit against FC Barcelona

Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer missed a shot he probably feels like he should have made, picked up a yellow card, and promptly found himself watching his team’s win over FC Barcelona from the bench in the second half.

“We suffered a bit in the first half, they did well, let the ball run and we couldn’t get hold of them. There were situations in which (Manuel Neuer) was also good, in which (Alphonso Davies) closed well,” Sabitzer said (as captured by Tz). ”It wasn’t the best performance today, my yellow card didn’t play into my hands in the transition situations either.”

For Sabitzer, getting the win was incredibly important for the morale of the squad.

“We want to take that with us, the good feeling. We need three points in the league again as soon as possible and we will prepare well for that from Thursday,” Sabitzer remarked.

