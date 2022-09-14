Julian Nagelsmann comments on Bayern Munich’s win against FC Barcelona

Bayern Munich won 2-0 against FC Barcelona in a match that featured two remarkably different halves for the Bavarians. The high stakes Champions League group stage fixture was never going to be boring — the stage was set for a game with highs and lows and one team was certainly headed out the loser.

In such a game, after putting up subpar performances in the first half, the massive step-up in the second half sealed the deal for Bayern, who had an otherworldly performance by the defenders especially and coach Julian Nagelsmann can be proud of his team for the way they stepped up in the second half.

What really lacked in the first half was a good final ball, and the coach agrees. “In the first half, Barcelona had the better chances than us — our final ball wasn’t quite there,” he said. “Things got much better in the second half and our efficiency made the difference today,” the coach said, describing the paradigm shift in the second half, per @iMiaSanMia.

Sadio Mané has not been very good for a while now, and a change in position may be at blame — he has been playing a lone striker, a role he has not played before. “He’s played in a new position today that he hasn’t played before in Liverpool,” Nagelsmann explained. “We’re happy to have him. He will certainly make his mark on our game,” the coach said assuredly.

