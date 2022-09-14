Jamal Musiala believes the Bayern Munich fixture against FC Barcelona was “special”

Bayern Munich won 2-0 against FC Barcelona in the Champions League after a surprising second-half turnaround. The game had high stakes and the performances by the likes of Jamal Musiala, Leon Goretzka and most importantly, every defender on pitch saved the day for Bayern, who could have quite easily lost the game.

“We were hungry to win,” said Jamal Musiala after the game (via Tz). “Sometimes it takes a corner goal to break the pressure. Then we had the momentum on our side and made it 2-0. But it was a super opponent, they didn’t make it easy for us.”

Jamal Musiala has proven himself invaluable to Bayern on several occasions, showing his skill, prowess and maturity on the biggest of stages and has deservedly bagged the starting spot this season on a regular basis. The youngster has the passion and the desire to achieve success of the highest order and it is certainly evident.

Bayern have had a poor run of results, making multiple draws — against Gladbach, Union Berlin and VfB Stuttgart. Musiala said that there has been in-depth reviews into what the team can do better, using the previous results.

Jamal Musiala: "It's a special match. Everyone wants to win, you could feel that even among the fans. Everyone was hungry. Every player dreams of games like this. The fans were amazing and the game was exciting throughout." [uefa] — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) September 13, 2022

Musiala believes the Barcelona fixture to be a “special” match. “Everyone wants to win, you could feel that even among the fans,” the 19-year-old said. “Everyone was hungry. Every player dreams of games like this.

“The fans were amazing and the game was exciting throughout.”

Robert Lewandowski had a sub-par game for his standards and Musiala weighed in for his former teammate. “It happens in a game, he had his chances. But it didn’t work out, maybe next time it’ll work better. That’s how it is,” the youngster said.

