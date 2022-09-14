Lucas Hernández, Dayot Upamecano add to Bayern Munich’s injury woes vs FC Barcelona

The hits keep on coming for Bayern Munich. Lucas Hernández and Dayot Upamecano join Benjamin Pavard among the injured defenders after the German champions’ 2-0 win over FC Barcelona today. Pavard was substituted early in the game, while Hernández pulled up late in stoppage time. Upamecano’s injury appears to be more minor.

The early news on Hernández, however, is not good. “He felt something torn in the adductor area,” said head coach Julian Nagelsmann after the game (Az, via @iMiaSanMia). “He wasn’t moving smoothly in the dressing room.”

Per kicker’s Georg Holzner, Hernández went directly to undergo MRI scan, and his absence “could be lengthy.” Sky’s Florian Plettenberg was similarly grim about Bayern’s top center-back:

Update #Hernández: Been told that it doesn’t look so good at this stage. Player on the other hand is optimistic. More to come. @SkySportDE — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) September 13, 2022

Upamecano, on the other hand, looks to have only taken a knock — one which will be worth monitoring but shouldn’t keep him out of games, unless there is more to come from this.

Upamecano took a knock to his knee as well and limped out of the stadium [ @Plettigoal]pic.twitter.com/ytVmUVPQf0 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) September 13, 2022

Bayern’s center-back depth, however, is now being tested. If Pavard and Hernández are both out for a significant spell, rotation will become more challenging — especially at the left-back spot, where Hernández had also served as the first alternate to Alphonso Davies. The acquisition of Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt in the summer transfer window from Juventus looks more timely than ever.

