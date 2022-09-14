Bayern Munich U-19s draw 3-3 to FC Barcelona U-19s in the UEFA Youth League

Bayern Munich U-19s faced FC Barcelona U-19s in the UEFA Youth League, and boy did the youngsters impress! Bayern had goals from Paul Wanner, Lucas Copado and David Herold and on the opponents’ side, Victor Barberá Moreno scored a hat-trick, making the final score 3-3.

Bayern U19 coach Danny Galm fielded a 4-2-3-1 with Copado up top. Most of the players that played today have good amounts of Regionalliga experience, starting regularly with Martín Demichelis’ second team. However, many players still looked out of their element, and visibly struggled.

Barcelona were simply the better team, tearing apart Bayern from the middle and stringing passes to Moreno, who showcased some amazing finishing today. The substitution of Noël Aséko Nkili for Bayern brought some form of stability to the team.

That being said, here’s the first goal. Yusuf Kabadayı does some clean work, getting the ball and making a slick pass to Wanner, who drives it home with a beautiful finish.

Set-piece threats? Ibranner for the win!

(Yes, I made that up on the spot.)

Wanner and Arijon Ibrahimović were on the corner and “Ibra” makes the lofted ball onto the box, which is immediately headed onto the back of the net by fullback David Herold. This is perhaps consolation to Ibra, who otherwise did not have a very good game.

Copado hive incoming!

Bayern were, at this point, losing by one goal, and with good reason — the midfield was being simply torn apart and the wingers could not hold onto the balls, often giving away possession. In comes a gift of God in the form of a certain Paul Wanner. A well-timed, clean pass to Lucas Copado, who has the most incredible finish to make it 3-3, bagging Bayern a point.

All of these proceedings occurred under the watchful eyes of Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann and sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić.

Were they scouting? Probably!

A pocas horas para su partido, Julian Nagelsmann está viendo en directo el duelo de Youth League entre el Bayern y el Barça. Le acompaña Salihamidzic @relevo #fcblive pic.twitter.com/RwmtATa0kU — Albert Rogé (@albert_roge) September 13, 2022

All that being said, coach Galm has a lot of work to do — considering Bayern could’ve lost if it weren’t for the sheer offensive power they have. As far as the midfield is concerned, something needs to change, and immediately. Bayern have drawn in both their fixtures so far and need to start collecting three points in every other fixture to emerge table toppers. They currently sit third in the table.