Breaking: Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard forced to leave Champions League fixture against FC Barcelona with injury

Bad news for Bayern Munich! In the Bayern vs FC Barcelona Champions League group stage fixture, defender Benjamin Pavard has been injured and was subbed off in the 23rd minute for Noussair Mazraoui.

Pavard had been threatened by Marcos Alonso for a while, until the 19th minute mark, where it appears to be a thigh injury the Frenchman has picked up. He was replaced by Mazraoui with immediate effect.

In Bayern’s current trend of conceding goals this season, it is highly worrying to see a defender go out injured. The right-back position has already lost Bouna Sarr to a patellar tendon surgery and now the loss of Pavard will affect Bayern in not simply this fixture against Barcelona, but also in the games to come. Let us hope it is nothing too serious and that Benji comes out of this healthy soon enough.

ℹ @J__Nagelsmann muss bereits wechseln.



⬅️ Pavard

➡️ Mazraoui



⚪ #FCBFCB | 0:0 | 21’ — FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) September 13, 2022

Mazroaui was the natural call for replace Pavard. If something should happen to him, both Joshua Kimmich and Josip Stanišić can man the position.