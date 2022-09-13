Report: Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann gets backing from bosses, but better results and less disgruntled players are expected...now

According to a report from Sport1’s Kerry Hau, Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann is not on the hot seat, but his bosses are expecting better results and less nonsense emanating from the locker room — starting today against FC Barcelona in the Champions League:

According to SPORT1 information, the Bayern coach is firmly in the saddle and is not up for discussion with the bosses.

One of the big stories over the past few days has been about the rumored unhappiness of some players in the locker room. Most recently, Leon Goretzka and Ryan Gravenberch were said be to a bit disgruntled. Per Sport1, though, there was trouble last season as well under Nagelsmann, with some of it due to Robert Lewandowski’s lack of buy-in with Nagelsmann’s tactics:

There was grumbling in the cabin in the first season under the Bayern coach! Robert Lewandowski, who never really warmed to Nagelsmann and criticized his tactics and training methods, was considered a source of trouble at the time. SPORT1 reported last Friday about the first dissatisfied stars at Bayern. Stars who want to play more, also with a view to the upcoming World Cup — and want better communication from their coach when they are sitting out (as substitutes). It is not just Leon Goretzka, who was the only player to publicly underpin his regular place ambitions.

Regardless of any restless players, expectations at Bayern Munich are high, but no one is seeking to sack the coach due to a few untimely draws:

Salihamidzic and Co. also fulfilled many, albeit not all, transfer requests. Nagelsmann therefore emphasized on SPORT1 on Monday: “I think the atmosphere in the team and in the club is better than it was last year.” But he is much more in demand as a moderator and caretaker in Munich than in Hoffenheim and Leipzig. He has to swim free, create a good squad environment — and above all: win.

Even with all of this going on, Nagelsmann insists he is not feeling any pressure. Do you believe him?