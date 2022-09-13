Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Bayern Munich 2-0 FC Barcelona (Champions League)

After a massive amount of build-up, Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona finally hooked up in the Champions League.

The match held a lot of intrigue given the return of Robert Lewandowski to his old stomping grounds, the recent uneven form of Bayern Munich, and the pregame controversy with some players not being happy about their respective roles in Bavaria.

None of that mattered once the teams hit the pitch and Bayern Munich exited with a 2-0 victory over FC Barcelona.

Let’s break it all down podcast style. Here is what we have on tap:

A rundown of the match.

A look at how Bayern Munich’s form went from “not so great” to “damn good” after halftime.

Why the pregame controversies matter and how Nagelsmann can attempt to mitigate things moving forward.

Why Bayern Munich passed its first big test of the season.

Looking forward to the return leg.

