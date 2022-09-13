 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

FC Barcelona boss Xavi and Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller talk about Robert Lewandowski

Will the Polish striker be the difference maker in Munich? Not for Bayern that is

FC Barcelona Training Session And Press Conference
Back at his old stomping grounds
Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

When Bayern Munich take on FC Barcelona in the second matchday of the UEFA Champions League, all eyes will be on former Bayern and current Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski to be the man for the Catalans. Bayern fans will be very familiar with the Polish striker, who played for the Bavarians from 2014 to 2022.

Barcelona gaffer Xavi spoke about Lewy’s influence on the team and how he will be raring to go and cause problems for Bayern’s defense (via @iMiaSanMia). “He’s calm. He transmits calmness and confidence,” Xavi said. “Tomorrow will be special for him; he is very motivated. He is a leader. We’re at a good moment. But the game is very difficult, we will try to show personality against one of the best in the world.”

FC Bayern Muenchen Celebrates Winning The Bundesliga
Muller and Lewy are still on good terms despite being on opposite sides of the divide.
Photo by Arthur Thill ATPImages/Getty Images

We’ll get a lot of Lewy in Munich. Some fans may not be fond of Lewandowski, but players still are. One of which include Thomas Müller. The Bavarian legend spoke of his relationship with his former partner in crime and what they do off the pitch (also via @iMiaSanMia). “I have a good relationship with Lewy, especially on the pitch,” Müller said. “Apart from golf, we haven’t done much privately. We had contact via WhatsApp after his move. Of course, things got hot after the draw. Footballers are no different than other people.”

