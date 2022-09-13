Julian Nagelsmann high on Bayern Munich’s new look midfield of Joshua Kimmich and Marcel Sabitzer as FC Barcelona looms

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann has decided to start Joshua Kimmich and Marcel Sabitzer as his central midfielders against FC Barcelona in the Champions League.

The move has reportedly caused some waves with Leon Goretzka and Ryan Gravenberch, but for Nagelsmann, the young coach just wants to ride the duo that has performed so well this season.

“I think (Kimmich) has developed. Last season, in my opinion, he often had a position that was too deep. He now has a very good position and is also very good at pressing. He was out for four months last season, but he still was good considering the circumstances,” Kimmich. “(Sabitzer) will get even better. He has made steps forward, his positioning is much better. The nice thing is that he always wants to get better. Things are going very well with Josh and Sabi at the moment.”

Nagelsmann’s comments are certainly interesting as they once again point out that Kimmich’s ability to push higher into the offense is bolstered by Sabitzer’s willingness to sit deeper and cover for Kimmich. Bayern Munich fans can assume that the balance with Kimmich and Goretzka might not be as steady or as stable just yet.

As for Sabitzer’s progression, it is a bit of a surprise after the Austrian had such a lackluster 2021/22 season. Just a few weeks ago it was rumored that the club was willing to part ways with Sabitzer for a relatively cheap fee of €15 million. Moreover, it was none other than Nagelsmann, who was championing Bayern Munich’s pursuit of RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer, who would have likely usurped Sabitzer’s minutes.

Whatever the case, 2021/22 is over...summer is over...and Nagelsmann is moving forward with his first choice midfield against FC Barcelona.