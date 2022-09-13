Report: Bayern Munich’s Bouna Sarr to undergo surgery, ruled out for the rest of 2022

Bayern Munich right-back Bouna Sarr has had patellar tendon issues since last season and managed just five appearances for Bayern. He is also is yet to feature in any of the games for the season 2022-23, having started on the bench in three games so far.

Per L’Équipe (as transcribed by @iMiaSanMia) Sarr will undergo patellar tendon surgery today (September 13th) and as a result, will be ruled out for the rest of the year 2022. He is expected to make a return in early 2023. The player has struggled with recurrent knee pain for almost two years, which is a cause of concern, since that means the right-back has struggled with a medical issue for the most of his Bayern tenure.

As a result Sarr will also miss the World Cup, which is really a blow for him and his national team. Sarr has been a key player for Senegal, the reigning African Cup of Nations champions. The defender featured in all seven games in AFCON despite the discomfort, however, was forced to miss out the 2023 AFCON qualifier fixtures. His absence will prove to be big trouble for Senegal, whom he has led 13 times.

We wish Sarr a speedy recovery.