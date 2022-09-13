Report: Leon Goretzka, Ryan Gravenberch among players unhappy with roles at Bayern Munich

According to a report from Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich midfielders Leon Goretzka and Ryan Gravenberch are among the players who have been rumored to be unhappy with their playing time and roles in Bavaria.

Let’s take a look at what the report states in a bullet-style format:

Goretzka — allegedly — was unhappy to learn that he was not going to be in Julian Nagelsmann’s starting XI against FC Barcelona in the Champions League on Tuesday.

According to the report, Nagelsmann’s preference is to ride the defensive steadiness that Sabitzer has been providing to the squad in Goretzka’s absence. This stable play has allowed Joshua Kimmich to take a more offensive role for Bayern Munich.

Goretzka feels as if his training performances were good enough to earn him a starting position.

Goretzka, who is in the team’s leadership council, is reportedly irritating other team leaders with his reaction to finding out he would be a sub against Barca.

For good measure, Gravenberch is also unhappy because he is not getting as much playing time as he was promised.

None of this matters now, of course, because Nagelsmann has already made his mind up for the FC Barcelona match. Whether this situation has any long-term effect remains to be seen, but recent reports would seem to indicate that it is not just the two midfielders who are displeased with their respective roles.

Can Nagelsmann hold the squad together in the coming weeks?