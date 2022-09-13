Bayern Munich roll to a 7-0 win over FC Ingolstadt 04 in the DFB-Pokal Frauen

The Bayern Munich women have kicked off their season with the first competitive fixture of 2022/23 in the second round of the DFB-Pokal. They rolled over opponents FC Ingolstadt 04 to the tune of 7-0, with seven different goal-scorers for the FC Bayern Frauen in a high-flying debut for new head coach Alexander Straus. Highlights below:

Bayern’s starting XI for this game: Maria Luisa Grohs (GK); Saki Kumagai — Glódís Perla Viggósdóttir — Tainara; Carolin Simon — Sarah Zadrazil — Georgia Stanway — Giulia Gwinn; Linda Dallmann — Lina Magull; Lea Schüller

Substitutions, via the FC Bayern match report: Jovana Damnjanović (62’ — Schüller), Klara Bühl (46’ — Dallmann), Emelyne Laurent (46’ — Stanway), Sydney Lohmann (46’ — Zadrazil), Emilie Bragstad (46’ — Viggósdóttir).

The Bavarians were far too much for their opponents and had this game put away within the first half of the first half. Lea Schüller scored in the third minute and three more goals flowed by the 24th. An own goal was among the three scores of the second half, with EURO star Klara Bühl bookending her Germany national team teammate Schüller’s opening goal with a nice finish in the 77th after dribbling between two defenders in the box.

Bayern’s Bundesliga campaign gets under way on Friday against Eintracht Frankfurt — and after that face a Champions League play-off over two legs against Real Sociedad.