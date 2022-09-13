Brazzo looking forward to settled down rotation, more Jamal Musiala at Bayern Munich

With a roster so deep and talented, Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann has decided that a steady rotation would be the best way to proceed during this season.

The World Cup in Qatar will start in November, which had condensed the schedule, requiring the manager to take a close look at the wear-and-tear being accumulated by each player.

For sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić, the coach might have went a little overboard with his rotation.

“Maybe it was too much, but if we had won, nobody would have talked about it. Barcelona also rested players yesterday, but they won 4-0,” Salihamidžić told Sport1’s Dopplepass (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

One player who has been in and out of the starting lineup of late is Jamal Musiala. The sporting director would like to see the German youngster out on the pitch more than he has been of late.

“(Musiala) had hip problems so he didn’t a couple of games. Before that he played really well and the coach knows it too. Jamal is aware of that,” Salihamidžić said.