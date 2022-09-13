Bayern Munich vs FC Barcelona: Gamethread and Live Blog

Despite beating Inter Milan less than a week ago, Bayern Munich are in sort of a crisis. The team has failed to win three Bundesliga games in a row, and now face the prospect of hosting an in-form FC Barcelona side at the Allianz Arena.

Despite being a marquee Champions League fixture, previous meetings between these two sides have been hilariously one-sided affairs. Now, thanks to the exchange of one Robert Lewandowski between the two FCBs, parity has been restored. In fact, the Spanish version could very well be stronger this time round.

Julian Nagelsmann will know he’s under pressure. Though no one has said it aloud, this game vs Barca will serve as a litmus test for his new-look side. After a summer that saw the squad significantly reshaped, the coach must deliver expedient results. He has a star studded lineup at his disposal — the likes of Thomas Muller, Joshua Kimmich, Sadio Mane, Alphonso Davies, and the rest have all seen success against the other FCB in the past. Now it’s a matter of putting it all together, to show that Bayern deserve the title of contenders.

It’s Bayern time.

While you’re waiting for the game, why not check out the latest episode of our podcast? We did a breakdown of Bayern’s struggles in recent week, plus a look at how the Barca game could pan out. Listen to it below or at this link.

Match Info

Location: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Time: 9:00 pm local time, 3:00 pm EST

TV/streaming: Paramount+, Find Your Country

