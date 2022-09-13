No bad blood between Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann and FC Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski

When Bayern Munich host FC Barcelona at the Allianz Arena in their midweek Champions League clash, a familiar face will be returning a few months after leaving. A certain Robert Lewandowski.

The manner in which Lewy transferred left a bad impression on many fans, some of which turned their backs to him and his achievements in Munich. However, Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann sees things differently. The 35-year-old said that he holds no grudge against Lewy and will welcome him with open arms before the match kicks off and encourages fans to do the same.

“If I see him tomorrow, I will shake his hand. I’d be happy if our fans welcomed him well”, Nagelsmann said (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia). “That’s normal when someone has given so much for the club. That’s how things should be. He was an important part of the Bayern family. I wish him the best.”

Nagelsmann also acknowledged that there is an excellent Barcelona team around Lewandowski and hints at how they could possibly stop him. “I don’t know if Lewy is their most dangerous player, but I’m sure he’s their biggest goal threat”, said Nagelsmann. “Lewy has good presence and makes good runs. But if he doesn’t get the ball, it will be difficult for him to score. Barcelona also have other dangerous players.”