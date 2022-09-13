Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić speaks about showdown against FC Barcelona

The game that everyone has been waiting for: Bayern Munich vs FC Barcelona in the Champions League. The new look Bavarians against the new look Catalans in the Allianz Arena. Both teams are fired up to take the other team out, a thought shared by Bayern’s sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić.

Twitter account @iMiaSanMia captured the 45-year-old saying that he is excited for the game and expects a good fight from both teams. “I’m looking forward to it. I hope we’ll have an attractive game,” Brazzo said. “These are the kind of games you work for every day.”

Brazzo also touched on the return of Robert Lewandowski and how he would behave if he were to come back given the manner of his exit last season. “Robert won everything with us. I wouldn’t boo him”, said Brazzo. “The fans will appreciate that.”

It remains to be seen whether fans boo Lewy or not. If you ask me, I wouldn’t.