Karl-Heinz Rummenigge believes Bayern Munich fans must be respectful to Robert Lewandowski ahead of the fixture against FC Barcelona

The Bayern Munich versus FC Barcelona fixture in the Champions League group stage is much-anticipated, as it marks the return of a certain Robert Lewandowski, who left the Bavarians this summer for the sunny beaches of Spain. This game has been the talk of the town for the same reason and the fact that both Bayern and Lewandowski are in excellent form makes it all the more exciting.

Per Bild, former Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz “Kalle” Rummenigge believes that the Polish international would be welcomed with goodwill, given all that he has done for the club —won a myriad of trophies, served the club to his level best and has done all of this for years.

“One must not forget that he has been here for eight years played, won everything there is to win and scored between 35 and 50 goals each season. He also came on a free transfer and left for 45 million euros. He has contributed to the well-being of Bayern,” Kalle declared.

Apart from Lewandowski, Barça also made multiple big purchases cashing more than €150 million, despite being practically bankrupt with more than €1.3 billion in debt. Bayern coach Nagelsmann made a remark on the same, enraging Barça president Joan Laporta, who curtly made it clear that it was none of Nagelsmann’s business to comment on another club’s finances. “If I don’t interfere in what other people do, I would ask them not to get involved in it interfere with what we do,” Laporta said.

Kalle feels the same way as Laporta and advises Nagelsmann to remain within his own area of expertise. “Julian shouldn’t make any political statements, that’s the job of [CEO] Oliver Kahn and [President] Herbert Hainer. I think it’s always best to stay within your own area of ​​expertise,” the present UEFA Executive Committee member said.

He further continued, “Barça has long been a benchmark, a role model for us. I often spoke to Uli Hoeneß about it.”

“Unfortunately, that has changed a bit in recent years,” he said in disappointment.