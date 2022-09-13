Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala loves the Champions League environment, eager to reunite with FC Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski

Bayern Munich youngster Jamal Musiala makes his mark in just about every match that he plays in.

This week — with FC Barcelona on the docket — Musiala knows he will be part of something special and will be looking to help the Bavarians come away as the victors.

“I’m hungry to improve myself in every competition, hungry to win titles. I’m looking forward to getting started in the Champions League and making a mark there as well. The Champions League anthem is special. I used to listen to it as a kid. It was always special when the anthem was played and the big players stood next to each other. It’s really cool that I’m there now. It’s a special moment every time,” Musiala said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “We want to go further than last year. Semifinal or final, that’s our aim. We want to win the Champions League, we have a great team. If we continue to do as good as now, nothing stands in our way. We all believe we can win the title.”

One thing that makes this season’s edition of the Champions League so special to Musiala is the opportunity to see his old teammate Robert Lewandowski — now FC Barcelona’s star No. 9.

“It’s a good group. I’m looking forward to seeing Lewy again. I hope he will be received with applause in Munich — he deserves that. It’s always a classic against Barcelona. Inter is a great opponent, it won’t be easy. We won’t underestimate Plzeň, too,” said Musiala.