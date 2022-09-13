Bayern Munich’s Brazzo not worried about finding a new striker, excited for reunion with FC Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski

The instant that Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić saw his club’s Champions League draw, he knew what the storyline would be: Robert Lewandowski’s return to the Allianz Arena.

Now, just a day away from that happening, reality is kicking in and Salihamidžić is excited to see an attractive, fun brand of football about to be played on his club’s home turf.

“I’m looking forward to it. These are exactly the games you live for as a footballer and as the manager of a football club. It’s a tough group, but we are not scared. That’s what we want. We want to offer our fans attraction,” Salihamidžić told Sky’s Florian Plettenberg (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Lewandowski, of course, is not the only talented player on Barca’s squad. The Catalans are skilled, hungry, and gearing up for some revenge. Bayern Munich, however, will look to re-focus itself and prevent that from happening.

As for his own squad, Salihamidžić is not super-worried about having to replace Lewandowski at this point, especially as Mathys Tel continues to develop.

“We’ll look at it from year to year. We will first look at this season to see if and how things will work. It’s been a long time since we’ve been this well equipped and I want to see how that will work out,” said Salihamidžić on Sport1’s Dopplepass (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “(Tel is) 17 but he has qualities that not many in the world have. He has the potential and the instinct to be great. In my opinion, he is the best talent in Europe in this position.”