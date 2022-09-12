Bayern Munich’s Julian Nagelsmann unsure of defensive lineup against FC Barcelona, will start Marcel Sabitzer over Leon Goretzka in the Champions League

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann gave some rare insight into what decisions he will make for his starting XI in the Champions League and why he was going roll with the players he chooses.

“A lot of positions are already decided. Lucas (Hernandez) will start, I don’t know yet who’s going to play next to him. (Dayot Upamecano) has had more games with Lewy and always defended well against him. But I haven’t made a decision on that yet,” Nagelsmann said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “(Marcel Sabitzer) will start alongside Josh (Kimmich). Regarding Leon (Goretzka), we decided that he would the full 90 minutes against Stuttgart. He feels the strain, so it would be too early for him to start again tomorrow. Sabi is important defensively and I’m happy he’s in good form.”

Nagelsmann did not address which attackers might get the call.

Despite recent reports, Nagelsmann also said morale is high within the squad and also that he does not want to put emphasis on the outcome of the game against Barca.

“I think the atmosphere in the team and in the club is better than it was last year. As a coach, you have to try to see things more objectively. I’m aware that the results aren’t enough at the moment. But my feeling is still better than it was last year,” said Nagelsmann. “I’m not a fan of taking any game as a landmark game. It’s a game against a top side, so we’re looking forward to it, we want to win and take the three points. But it’s not decisive for where things go in the next few weeks.”