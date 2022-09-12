Bavarian Loan Works: Alexander Nübel shines in Europa League, Malik Tillman struggles in the Champions League, and Marvin Cuni scores his first career professional goal!

The group stages have started across Europe’s three continental competitions and the domestic league action continues for Bayern Munich’s loanees across the world. Interestingly, we saw many of the loanees — both who have seen action already, and those we have not seen — left off of the rosters this week. For the sake of their development, we hope that all start to see some playing time soon. Here is our summary of this week’s action!

France - Ligue 1

Alexander Nübel is the only player on loan in Ligue 1

Alexander Nübel - AS Monaco

Nübel and Monaco had an eventful week, winning both matches played. First up in the Europa League on Thursday, Monaco travelled to Serbia to play FK Crvena Zvezda. Nübel kept a clean sheet, recording five saves, and giving his team a chance to win — which they did 1-0.

On Sunday, Monaco hosted Lyon in Ligue 1 play. Nübel again recorded five saves, but conceded a goal. Luckily for Monaco, they were able to score two goals early in the second half which were enough to pick up all three points at home.

Monaco hosts Hungarian side, Ferencvaros on Thursday in the next group stage match of the Europa League. They will then travel to Reims on Sunday in league play.

Scotland - Scottish Premiership

Malik Tillman is the only player on loan in the Scottish Premiership

Malik Tillman - Rangers FC

Rangers and Tillman had another tough week. Their first match scheduled was away to Ajax in the Champions League on Wednesday night, where they lost 4-0! Tillman started for Rangers, but was subbed off at halftime. He struggled to get into the game, only creating one chance during his time on the field. Rangers were supposed to have a chance to bounce back in the Scottish Premiership, but the league followed the English FA’s example and cancelled matches this weekend due to the death of the Queen.

Rangers are scheduled to host Napoli on Tuesday in the Champions League and then host Dundee United in the league — if matches are not postponed again.

Austria - Austrian Bundesliga

There are four players on loan in the Austrian Bundesliga: Torben Rhein, Emalian Metu, Daniel Francis, and Shaoziyang Liu.

Torben Rhein - Austria Lustenau

Rhein did not play, nor was he in the 18-man roster for Lustenau’s 1-1 draw at home to LASK.

Lustenau will host Sturm Graz on Sunday in league play.

Emilian Metu - SK Austria Klagenfurt

Metu was not in the 18-man roster for Kalgenfurt’s 2-0 loss at home to Sturm Graz.

Klagenfurt will travel to Altach in league play on Saturday.

Daniel Francis - SK Austria Klagenfurt

Francis was not in the 18-man roster for Kalgenfurt’s 2-0 loss at home to Sturm Graz.

Shaoziyang Liu - SK Austria Klagenfurt

Liu was not in the 18-man roster for Kalgenfurt’s 2-0 loss at home to Sturm Graz.

Netherlands - Eredivisie

There is one player on loan in the Dutch Eredivisie: Gabriel Vidovic

Gabriel Vidovic – Vitesse

Vidovic started and played 56 minutes on the road against FC Utrecht. The match wasn’t anything special for Vidovic — completing only 78% of his pass attempts and creating zero chances on the day. Vitesse lost 1-0.

Note: Vidovic did not get to go up against his former teammate, Taylor Booth, as the latter was an unused sub for Utrecht.

Vitesse will host FC Voldendam in league play on Saturday.

Germany - 2. Bundesliga

There are three players on loan in the 2. Bundesliga: Sarpreet Singh, Bright Arrey-Mbi and Jamie Lawrence.

Sarpreet Singh - Jahn Regensburg

Singh was again left out of Regensburg on Saturday with an illness. Regensburg lost 3-0 to Paderborn and will host St. Pauli on Monday.

Bright Arrey-Mbi – Hannover 96

Arrey-Mbi was on the bench for Hannover’s 1-1 draw at home with Eintracht Braunschweig, but did not appear. Hannover will play Sandhausen on the road on Friday.

Jamie Lawrence - 1. FC Magdeburg

Lawrence was suspended for Magdeburg’s match on Sunday due to the red card he received last week. Magdeburn beat Greuther Fürth 2-1 this week and will travel to play Hansa Rostock on Saturday.

Germany - 3. Liga

There are two players on loan to the 3. Liga: Marvin Cuni and Lenn Jastremski.

Marvin Cuni - 1. FC Saarbrücken

Saarbrücken played twice this week. On Monday, they hosted Wehen Wiesbaden. Cuni came onto the field in the 79th minute, with his team up 2-1, but unfortunately saw his team concede a late equalizer and the match ended 2-2.

After four consecutive draws in the 3. Liga, Saarbrücken beat SpVgg Bayreuth 6-0 on the road on Saturday. With his team already up 3-0, Cuni came into the game in the 49th minute and scored a goal just two minutes later to make it 4-0. This was Cuni’s first professional goal!

Saarbrücken will travel to play RW Essen Monday, the 19th.

Lenn Jastremski - Erzgebirge Aue

Aue hosted their in-state rivals FSV Zwickau on Saturday. Jastremski did not start but came on at halftime with his team down 0-1. Unfortunately, Jastremski could not help his team’s attack and the match ended at 0-1. Aue remains at the bottom of the 3. Liga table.

Aue will travel to Munich on Friday to play 1860.

Canada - MLS Next Pro

Nick Salihamidzic is the only player on loan in MLS Next Pro.

Nick Salihamidzic - Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2

Salihamidzic did not make the 18-man roster in either of VWFC2’s matches. Vancouver lost both matches — on Monday 3-1 against Earthquakes 2 in San Jose and then 1-0 on Friday against the Tacoma Defiance.

Whitecaps 2 will play Timbers 2 on Wednesday in Portland for their last regular season match.