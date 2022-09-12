Multiple reports of frustration, coaching issues emanating from locker room at Bayern Munich

Three draws.

Three draws was all it took before some alleged locker room griping have started leaking the latest drama at Bayern Munich.

German outlets kicker and Bild both have reports detailing frustration coming from the club’s players regarding the coach’s tactics and lack of self-critique. These reports have arisen just a few days after we heard there was unrest regarding roles and playing time per Sport1 and Bild.

First, kicker’s Georg Holzner cited an unnamed player venting about the squad’s performance against VfB Stuttgart on Saturday, which resulted in a 2-2 draw. Moreover, the player said “a lot of things need to be questioned.”

An unnamed Bayern player told @kicker on Saturday it was incomprehensible that - with all due respect to Stuttgart - Bayern could not have control over the game for one half. Said player adds that a lot of things need to be questioned [@georg_holzner] — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) September 11, 2022

Bild, however, filed its own report and it implied the situation might be more comprehensive than just one disgruntled player. Bild’s story seems to insinuate that the players do not feel as if they should be shouldering all of the blame for the squad’s uneven play over the past few weeks and that Julian Nagelsmann should also accept some responsibility:

Within the dressing room, some players believe that Nagelsmann should also question his own tactics. For them, it was striking that the coach didn't publicly express a word of self-criticism after the game on Saturday, instead he just put the responsibility on the team [@BILD] — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) September 11, 2022

Should these reports be believed? Is this just some postgame anger or is there a bigger issue? Who knows, but whatever the case, welcome to FC Hollywood! Drop your thoughts on the latest drama in the comments below.