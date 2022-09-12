 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Multiple reports of frustration, coaching issues emanating from locker room at Bayern Munich

Here we...go? FC Hollywood is back at Bayern Munich.

By CSmith1919
/ new
FC Bayern München v VfB Stuttgart - Bundesliga Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Three draws.

Three draws was all it took before some alleged locker room griping have started leaking the latest drama at Bayern Munich.

German outlets kicker and Bild both have reports detailing frustration coming from the club’s players regarding the coach’s tactics and lack of self-critique. These reports have arisen just a few days after we heard there was unrest regarding roles and playing time per Sport1 and Bild.

First, kicker’s Georg Holzner cited an unnamed player venting about the squad’s performance against VfB Stuttgart on Saturday, which resulted in a 2-2 draw. Moreover, the player said “a lot of things need to be questioned.”

Bild, however, filed its own report and it implied the situation might be more comprehensive than just one disgruntled player. Bild’s story seems to insinuate that the players do not feel as if they should be shouldering all of the blame for the squad’s uneven play over the past few weeks and that Julian Nagelsmann should also accept some responsibility:

Should these reports be believed? Is this just some postgame anger or is there a bigger issue? Who knows, but whatever the case, welcome to FC Hollywood! Drop your thoughts on the latest drama in the comments below.

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works