Bavarian Podcast Works S5E11: What’s wrong with Bayern Munich lately? + FC Barcelona preview (Champions League)

We’re more than a month into the season and Bayern Munich have drawn three games in a row. Granted those games were only in the Bundesliga, and were punctuated by wins against Viktoria Koln in the Pokal and Inter Milan in the Champions League, but it’s still a poor return for a team searching for its eleventh consecutive title. Now, Bayern face the prospect of reuniting with Robert Lewandowski in midweek, when FC Barcelona come to visit. Plenty to talk about.

In this episode, INNN, Samrin, and Marcus discuss:

What’s behind Bayern’s awful recent form?

The problem with the offense at the moment — finishing, chance creation, or the lack of an actual striker?

How do we solve the frontline problem before facing FC Barcelona?

Moving onto the preview for the Barca game — what kind of coach is Xavi?

How Barcelona could line up and our impressions on their team.

Aside from Robert Lewandowski, who is the danger-man on their side? Dembele, Pedri, Gavi, and more.

How Xavi might set up his midfield to neutralize Thomas Muller.

Will the fact that Barcelona set up offensively help Bayern Munich attack?

How will Bayern stop the Barca attack? Should Matthijs de Ligt or Dayot Upamecano start?

Should Nagelsmann give Goretzka another chance, or stick with Marcel Sabitzer?

Marcus makes a futile attempt to argue that Gnabry should start ahead of Jamal Musiala in attack. Is he successful?

Can we still trust in Julian Nagelsmann if he loses to Barca in midweek?

