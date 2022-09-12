Bayern Munich prez Herbert Hainer “assumes” defense will be able to contain FC Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski

Like many people following the club, Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer is eagerly anticipating Robert Lewandowski’s return to the Allianz Arena.

The Poland international will return to his old stomping grounds on Tuesday September 13th as part of FC Barcelona and Hainer thinks fans will welcome him back.

“We all want the fans to give him a warm welcome. He deserves it. Robert Lewandowski played with us for eight years, setting record after record and helping us win many titles,” Hainer said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Football writes great stories and our quick reunion with Robert is one of them. Overall, however, we are always looking ahead. And with all due respect for Robert — our focus is on wanting to win against Barcelona. It will be great games for our fans.”

As far as how the team will do against Lewandowski, the president is hoping for the best. When asked if the backline would be able to “contain” Lewandowski, to which he responded: “I assume so.”