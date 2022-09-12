Bayern Munich Alumni: Julian Nagelsmann thinks Robert Lewandowski will be welcomed back at the Allianz Arena

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann did not have to think about what the primary subplot for his team’s Champions League tie home match against FC Barcelona might be.

That’s right..the return of Robert Lewandowski to the Allianz Arena.

Contrary to what many believe, Nagelsmann thinks that Lewandowski will be welcomed back to the Allianz Arena with open arms.

“I think there’ll be applause. I think it’s never good when someone is booed. I don’t know the whole truth, the fans even less. There’s always a second truth, things are exaggerated and mistranslated. That’s football,” said Nagelsmann (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Aside of the match-up of two legendary clubs, Lewandowski’s return to the stadium where he achieved the greatest years of his career will certainly be something that fans will be eagerly anticipating.

Can the Polish Hitman make it a triumphant return or will his new club get run off the pitch?

Find out on September 13th.