Bayern Munich vs FC Barcelona: 2022 Champions League group stage full coverage

Some games are unique. Others keep repeating themselves. This particular game is one that has repeated itself quite often in the last two years. Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona are probably sick of playing each other by now, but thanks to the UEFA bigwigs wanting storylines, they’re once again in the same Champions League group.

The big storyline is Robert Lewandowski’s return to the Allianz Arena. After his acrimonious departure in the summer, it’ll be an awkward homecoming for the former Bayern striker. The other storyline is the revenge angle — Xavi’s Barca is flying high at the moment, while Nagelsmann’s Bayern have run into a stretch of poor form. After multiple beatings at the hands of the Bavarians, the Catalans will be eyeing a chance to get one back.

