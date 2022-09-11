Bayern Munich players discuss stopping Robert Lewandowski ahead of the Champions League fixture against FC Barcelona

After Robert Lewandowski’s departure to FC Barcelona, it was only in one’s wildest dreams (or nightmares) that there was a possibility that Bayern Munich would face him in the Champions League. UEFA’s benevolence is to thank, as Bayern ended up in the same group as Barcelona, and will be facing him merely a month or so after his soap opera of a transfer saga.

Per Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), the players at Bayern understand the tough task ahead of them in terms of defensive duties. Marcel Sabitzer spoke on stopping Lewandowski and the highly formidable Barcelona side, who demolished fellow Group C team Viktoria Plzeň 5-0. “A game like this also needs some dirty work and clever fouls,” he continued, “We have good defenders. We’ll solve it by being compact.”

On the trend of conceding which has been around since the 1-1 draw to Borussia Mönchengladbach, Sabitzer wishes to break it and maintain a clean sheet, saying, “We’re currently conceding few goals, so we’re confident we can keep another clean sheet.”

Bayern are no strangers to Lewandowski’s abilities in front of goal — they have played against him in training matches and are wary of what he can do. “We know Lewy’s goal threat from training. It’s not like we haven’t played him before,” Leon Goretzka said.

“He’s a world-class striker, no doubt about it. We’re looking forward to seeing him again. But he can spare the goals in this game,” the German international stated.

Manuel Neuer echoes Goretzka's statement, in saying that Bayern know Lewy’s qualities. “We all know Lewy very well – especially from training. We know what qualities he has, the captain said.

“But he also knows that it’s not easy to play against us,” the German international declared.