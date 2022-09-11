Sadio Mané’s confidant scores in the 6-0 win for Bayern Munich II against SV Heimstetten

While it is unanimously agreed upon that Sadio Mané was a top-tier signing for Bayern Munich, there was a lot of confusion with respect to Bayern II signing his best friend — Désiré Segbé Azankpo. However, the Beninese attacker has ensured fans and the club alike, of his qualities, as he started off the goal-scoring fest at the Grünwalder Stadion as Bayern II won 6-0 against SV Heimstetten.

Segbe moved to Munich to help Mane acclimatize and subsequently tried for the second team and was signed by them.

This game was far more important than one could have assumed — it was the first win after six winless games for the team, and the team did it in style. Both Grant-Leon Ranos and captain Timo Kern, who was for long, unavailable due to illness, registered a brace and Luca Denk also scored once.

There were eight (!!) changes to the starting XI as compared to the 1-0 loss to Augsburg II and only Hyun-ju Lee, Ranos and Roman Reinelt retained their positions.

Segbe got the scoring started, as he scored in the first minute — Ranos shot from 16 meters away and the ball was deflected, right onto Segbe’s feet who then netted his first goal for Bayern and on his debut. Ranos followed up with an absolute display of footwork, as he singlehandedly sped past opponents and netted the ball to make it 2-0. At the 34th minute, as Lee returned the ball from the goal line, it was Denk with a low shot to make it 3-0 for die Amateure. Segbe was ever-active during the fixture, and it was him who assisted Ranos in registering a brace and the first-half ended 4-0.

Wow.

In the 51st minute after a foul on Ranos, a penalty was given and captain Kern did the honours and made it 5-0. He later had substitute Lucas Copado assist him in the 6th goal for Bayern II.

With all due respect, Heimstetten are a bottom tier side and this was an expected performance for a quality team like Bayern II.

Coach Martín Demichelis touted his team for their efficiency and expressed his happiness, saying, “We were very efficient and scored really nice goals. I’m very happy for the team that was on the field today and took their chance.”

“Now let’s enjoy the weekend and keep our fingers crossed for the U-19s in the Youth League on Tuesday,” he said referring to Bayern U19’s fixture against FC Barcelona U-19 in the UEFA Youth League.

Die Amateure next play on September 16 away at Burghausen, as they face SV Wacker Burghausen.