Bayern Munich’s Brazzo irked by lack of movement, intensity, energy

When Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić watched his squad scuffle its way to a 2-2 draw with VfB Stuttgart, there were a few things that immediately stood out to the 45-year-old.

“There was too little movement, intensity, and energy. We now have to shift up two gears, against Barcelona three,” Salihamidžić said (as captured by Tz).

Manager Julian Nagelsmann analyzed the match a little deeper and lamented the missed opportunities.

“We had enough chances to score a third goal. It was similar to Gladbach. There were also four situations against Union where we had to score. Today, in the first half there were two free shots from 16 meters that we shot over. In the second half there were three of them and a one-on-one on the goalkeeper, where the third goal didn’t fall,” Nagelsmann said

The head coach would also like to see his team play with a little more aggression.

“We should have taken a lot more risk. In the counter-attacks we didn’t get the shots that we were supposed to. Stuttgart has a clear principle and lets itself fall in very close to the goal. There are the three (defenders), who are all very compact,” said Nagelsmann.

