Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry looking for better showing against FC Barcelona after VfB Stuttgart letdown

During Bayern Munich’s 2-2 draw with VfB Stuttgart, the Rekordmeister’s attack displayed some very shaky finishing and some uneven play in the final third overall.

For Serge Gnabry, who had a few shots that he would surely like back, consistency and more of a focus on defending would serve the squad well.

“We just couldn’t get the win over the line today. We have to be more consistent and not give the opponent so much space. It’s good that we have another game on Tuesday. You don’t have that much time to complain and you have to start preparing straight away,” said Gnabry (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “I’m hoping for a great game Tuesday and that we get the next three points in the Champions League. We definitely have to give more than we did today.”

It remains to be seen, however, if Gnabry will get his number called to play against FC Barcelona. Even with Kingsley Coman out with an injury, Sadio Mané and Leroy Sané started today on the bench and appear to be in line for a return to the starting XI.

Gnabry would do well to work on his finishing in the coming days as his next opportunity could be dependent on just that.

