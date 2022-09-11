Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt “not happy” with result against VfB Stuttgart

Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt found himself in an impossible position.

The Dutchman knew that he needed to to try to stop the shot attempt from VfB Stuttgart’s Serhou Guirassy in the games closing minutes, but made a mistake with his challenge.

Ultimately, a foul was called and Guirassy stepped to the penalty spot and tied the match at 2-2. It was a thoroughly deflating moment for the players, coaches, executives, and fans alike. For De Ligt, it was the culmination of a choppy effort by the entire squad.

“It was a difficult game, I’m not happy. If you draw 2-2, that’s not good. We didn’t convert our chances today. Stuttgart defended well and compactly. We didn’t have the keys to convert and create more opportunities. We have to do better in the next game,” De Ligt said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Bayern Munich will attempt to get back on track on Tuesday against FC Barcelona.

