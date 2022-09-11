Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann agrees with costly penalty call on Matthijs de Ligt

A match never comes down to one play.

However, in the waning minutes of extra time — when all Bayern Munich needed to do was not cave in — Matthijs de Ligt suffered a defensive gaffe that put VfB Stuttgart in a very advantageous spot to knot the game at 2-2, which Die Schwaben promptly did.

Admittedly, it was a very tough play for De Ligt who just wanted to stop the shot attempt from Serhou Guirassy in the games closing minutes, but perhaps got a little too careless with his challenge.

While there was some initial doubt about the veracity of the foul call, Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann did not disagree with it.

“It was a correct decision. Matthijs played a good game, it’s a pity he conceded the penalty, but it happens. We move on,” Nagelsmann said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

In the end, the Bavarians had plenty of other chances offensively and defensively to make decisive plays, but could not. While De Ligt might feel the heat of this moment, the blame for dropping points could be shared by all.

