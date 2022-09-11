 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

“Whether some idiot whistles…”: Matthias Sammer has a go at how Bayern Munich fans could possibly react to the return of Robert Lewandowski

He does have a valid point

FC Bayern Muenchen Presents New Players Sebastian Rode And Robert Lewandowski
Bayern fans should calm down. Really
Photo by Alexandra Beier/Bongarts/Getty Images

We all know that Robert Lewandowski is a divisive figure at Bayern Munich, even though he’s already a player for FC Barcelona. In the UEFA Champions League group stage, Lewy’s Barca have been drawn with Julian Nagelsmann’s Bayern. This may elicit a negative reaction from fans who disapproved of the Pole’s exit from Bavaria, but someone doesn’t see the need for such reactions.

Matthias Sammer obviously sees the hostility of Bayern fans and how they can take it out on their former charge. The former Borussia Dortmund defender then had a go at Bayern fans and pointed out that they conveniently forgot how good Lewy was for the club and decided to remember him for the transfer to Barcelona.

Paris Saint-Germain v Bayern Munich - UEFA Champions League Final
Are we really going to forget that Lewy played a big part in bringing success to Munich?
Photo by M. Donato/FC Bayern via Getty Images

“I expect the Bayern fans to change their minds as soon as the emotions have calmed down a bit. Anything else would be pathetic,” Sammer said (as captured by Tz). “It doesn’t matter if some idiot whistles. Robert Lewandowski has incredible merits for FC Bayern. I couldn’t understand if a man who has done so much for the club is not well received.”

Bayern coach Nagelsmann also thinks it isn’t a good idea to express displeasure at someone on the pitch. “I generally don’t think it’s a good thing when someone is whistled at,” Nagelsmann said. “I would like our fans to welcome him the way they celebrated him after he scored. He deserved it, regardless of whether the farewell was great or not from the fans’ point of view, it’s just professional football.”

