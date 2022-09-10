Julian Nagelsmann not feeling “pressure” as Bayern Munich fumbles points against VfB Stuttgart

Bayern Munich suffered through a 2-2 draw with VfB Stuttgart, which was the third consecutive Bundesliga match where the Bavarians could only capture one point.

Manager Julian Nagelsmann insisted that all is good, however, and that there is no pressure. The team just needs to play better.

“Pressure? I don’t know if the pressure got higher. Pressure is always subjective and comes from the outside. We’ll continue to work, train tomorrow and Monday, analyze the opponent and try to come up with good ideas for the Barcelona game,” Nagelsmann said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “We didn’t play well in the first 30 minutes, which is a bit normal after a CL game. Then we had a good 15 minutes and deservedly took the lead. In the second half, we had chances to score the third and kill off the game, but we didn’t. So in the end we only got a point.”

Bayern Munich will now turns its focus toward the Champions League where it will face-off with old friend Robert Lewandowski and his new mates from FC Barcelona.

