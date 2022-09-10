Match awards for Bayern Munich’s 2-2 draw with VfB Stuttgart

Bayern Munich have drawn for the third time straight in league play after not being able to closeout VfB Stuttgart and get a much-needed third goal. After two goals from Bayern’s young stars, Stuttgart played tough and never gave up on the match. Bayern may even be lucky to come away with a point, after Stuttgart had two goals chalked off for fouls, before VAR awarded a penalty that led to the equalizer in stoppage time.

Here are our match awards:

Jersey Swap: Sehrou Guirassy

Only the crossbar and VAR kept Guirassy from having a hattrick in this match. He was dangerous all day as Bayern tried to play out of the back as they usually do. He put the ball in the back of the net twice in the second half, but both times his teammates had fouled Kimmich in taking the ball. He also beat Neuer in the 73rd minute with a shot from the edge of the box, only for the crossbar to save Bayern. Guirassy finally got his goal in stoppage time after he was fouled by de Ligt in the box and VAR was used to give a penalty. He stepped up and took a confident shot that froze Neuer. Stuttgart never gave up on this match and Guirassy led the charge.

Der Bomber: Mathys Tel

After beating Musiala’s record for youngest player to score for Bayern in a competitive match in the Pokal against Viktoria Köln, Tel has also broke his record for youngest to score in the Bundesliga. The young Frenchman played well for the 61 minutes that he was on the field. In addition to his first half goal, Tel also produced a key pass and had another shot saved from within the six-yard box. Tel is one of many examples of Bayern’s depth at almost every position — which will be important for Nagelsmann to be able to call on as Bayern compete in all three competitions.

Fußballgott: Leon Goretzka

It is nice to see Goretzka back on the field and playing full matches for Bayern. Although they found a way to get by, having that midfield duo of Kimmich and Goretzka is huge for Bayern. Goretzka was very affective on the defensive side of the ball today, tracking back and clearing out dangerous situations. He also found spaces to move up the field in the attack. Although his shot attempts weren’t the best, he created a scoring chance and completed 88% of his passes. Hopefully all of his injuries are behind him and he will be able to continue to play full matches when called upon.

Der Kaiser: Alphonso Davies

The Canadian Roadrunner showed off his speed and skill to help Bayern in the attack, but was also able to race back to stop any attacks from progressing. Davies created the most chances of anyone on either team, including that assist on Tel’s goal. He also had a couple magnificent solo runs into space down the left-hand side — one of which ended with a 1v1 with the keeper and a shot that just missed, hitting the outside netting. Overall, Davies had a very good game and was only let down by the shots that his teammates took after distributing the ball to them in dangerous situations. If someone could have put away even one more of his key passes in the back of the net, Bayern could have taken all three points.

Meister of the Match: Jamal Musiala

Musiala was a force on the field today. With Goretzka healthy, he has been able to focus more on the attack. His go-ahead goal on the hour mark was a work of art. After taking the ball at a difficult and dribbling into the box, he feinted a dribble one way and then back the other before finessing a shot into the far corner — only beating the keeper by the faintest of margins. Shortly after, he had a similar chance in the box, but was not able to get his shot off before it was blocked by the defender. The young German international has quickly become one of Bayern’s most important players this season. Musiala was taken out in the 81st minute, right after he was kicked in the ankle by a Stuttgart defender. It appeared that he was going to come off for Sadio Mané anyway, but let’s hope everything is ok.

