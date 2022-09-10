 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Bayern Munich 2-2 VfB Stuttgart (Hinrunde)

A really poor performance from Bayern Munich was punished by Stuttgart, as they draw for the third consecutive time in the Bundesliga. Well deserved.

FC Bayern München v VfB Stuttgart - Bundesliga
“How are we so atrocious? We’re getting pasted by Barcelona on Tuesday!”
Bayern Munich’s game against VfB Stuttgart was nothing short of a well-contested affair. Well contested, that is, by Stuttgart alone. Bayern almost didn’t seem interested in winning the game, and almost everybody saw that draw coming. It was well deserved, in a game when so many players performed terribly.

Die Roten cannot simply rely on individual brilliance to bail them out all the time. With Barcelona up next, the team has to get everything right, including the passion and the urgency to put the game to bed. This performance, if anything, paints a rather bleak picture.

That being said, here are the talking points from the podcast:

  • The stat sheet, and how it doesn’t correlate with the result.
  • Bayern Munich’s complacency.
  • Matthijs de Ligt’s howler of a game.
  • Serge Gnabry’s appalling form, and whether he should be starting anytime soon for Bayern.
  • Why Marcel Sabitzer should be starting over Leon Goretzka against FC Barcelona.
  • Why the team needs to change a lot against Barcelona.

