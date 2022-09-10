Manuel Neuer raves over Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer likes to keep a close eye on how the team’s backline operates.

When summer signing Matthijs de Ligt is on the pitch, the team captain likes what he sees.

”There are only positive things to say about him. He’s not only vocal on the pitch, but also active through his body language. He’s always communicating. At the moment, our defense is looking very good. Everyone is playing at a top level,” Neuer told Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Communication is something that De Ligt prides himself on.

“I’m someone who likes being with my teammates and seeking conversation even off the pitch — but overall I’m more of a reserved person. I like to observe, and if I feel I need to say something, I do,” De Ligt told Bayern Munich club magazine Säbener51 (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “On the pitch, on the other hand, I try to communicate as much as possible to give stability.”