Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart: Gamethread and Live Blog

So let’s get this straight. Stuttgart have drawn four out of their last five games, winning none. Bayern Munich have just beaten Inter Milan in the Champions League, without breaking a sweat. Julian Nagelsmann wants to rotate the squad so the team can be ready for Barcelona on Tuesday. Kingsley Coman is injured. Other players need rest. Put it all together and what do you get?

A classic banana peel game.

Drawing two matchdays in a row is generally the time when coaches at Bayern Munich start to get a little hot under the collar. This hasn’t happened this season, mostly because Julian Nagelsmann has done a fine job so far. However, he needs to get the club back to winning ways, or doubts will be raised about the direction of the team. And he has to do it while resting the likes of Leroy Sane, Sadio Mane, possibly Alphonso Davies, Matthijs de Ligt, and more. It’ll be a hard balance to keep. Let’s see how he does.

It’s Bayern time.

Match Info

Location: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Time: 3:30 pm local time, 9:30 am EST

TV/streaming: ESPN+, Find Your Country

