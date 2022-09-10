Inter Milan director says that there’s no need to worry after Champions League loss to Bayern Munich

While everyone at Bayern Munich were reveling in the 0-2 Champions League away win over Inter Milan at the San Siro, the hosts weren’t doing so hot afterwards.

According to Football Italia, the tension is building for the Nerazurri as a string of poor league results and the game against Bayern isn’t ideal for a club of their stature. Inter’s director Beppe Marotta says that they need not worry and that the club completely trusts Simone Inzaghi going forward, despite fan protests and the hashtag #InzaghiOut trending in Italian Twitter.

“We need some healthy realism, every defeat requires an analysis of the problems, that is part of the daily work of directors and coach, to bring out something positive for the future,” Marotta said to Sky Sports Italia. “Inzaghi made courageous decisions to improve the individual and the collective. We need to know that Inter are always Inter, this is a club with a history and must always be competitive, no matter who is on the pitch.

“The coach is in charge of a group that right now is under the stress of a packed fixture list up to November 13th,” Marotta continued. “Inzaghi has a quality squad at his disposal and has to use it in the best way possible depending also on the opponent and what he sees in training.

“I think he is doing it very well, even if unfortunately, there have been two defeats in the last two games,” Marotta concluded.

Marotta also conceded that Bayern were the much better side and touched on the English Premier League establishing their authority in football: “We know the Premier League are now a superpower in football, while only a few clubs in the Liga and Bundesliga can afford to spend huge amounts on the transfer market to buy great champions. It’s much more difficult to do that in Italy, but it mustn’t represent an alibi. We lost to a stronger team last night.”

Marotta also said that the team should give 110% every time, and results like these serve as lessons for the future.