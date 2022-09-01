Transfer Deadline Day: Live updates— Barcelona making moves; Cristiano Ronaldo staying?; and more!

Bayern Munich may be having a quiet deadline day — the German transfer window has already closed — but the action is hot and heavy around Europe as Bayern’s Champions League rivals in England and Spain scramble to finalize their rosters for the season. We’re here to bring you a smattering of the more interesting updates from the last day of the summer window.

Chelsea swapping Marcos Alonso for Aubameyang (3:30pm EST)

Sky is reporting that Chelsea FC’s deal for FC Barcelona’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will include “in the region of £10m plus [left-back Marcos] Alonso.”

Meanwhile, current out-of-favor Barça left-back Jordi Alba reportedly feels cheated (Catalunya Radio, via BarcaUniversal) by his club’s attempts to push him out to Inter Milan and will instead insist to stay at the club.

And Barça might not be done offloading strikers, now that they’ve added Bayern’s Robert Lewandowski:

Keep an eye on Memphis Depay. It’s not over yet — there are talks with his camp working on potential last minute solution. It could be part of domino for Barcelona to sign new player. #FCB



Negotiations ongoing and run against time. #DeadlineDay pic.twitter.com/RkKczIV8Lk — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo staying? (3:20pm EST)

Last we heard from Fabrizio Romano, Ronaldo was all set to stay at Manchester United:

Erik ten Hag on Cristiano Ronaldo set to stay at Man Utd: “From the start we said we planned with Cristiano, it was clear. We are on the same page with him”. #MUFC



“We are happy with him, he’s happy to be here and we want to make the season a success together”. pic.twitter.com/gKGoyaEZ1t — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2022

Turkish Süper Lig club Fenerbahçe reportedly made a real effort to sign him — according to Turkish outlet Ajansspor:

Fenerbahçe is about to detonate the transfer bomb of the century, not the year. Fenerbahce mobilized all its means to tie Cristiano Ronaldo to its colors. According to the information we received, the two sides agreed in principle.

But as far as we can tell, this either isn’t actually true or didn’t materialize.

Liverpool loan Arthur Melo

Arthur Melo completed medical and signed the contract as new Liverpool player. Player already spoke to Jurgen Klopp. Official statement to follow. ✅ #LFC #DeadlineDay pic.twitter.com/29B2mVmsSL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2022

The 26-year-old Brazilian midfielder was once a heralded talent, but wound up languishing at FC Barcelona and then Juventus. Liverpool were desperate for reinforcements in midfield and having missed out on prior targets found a last-minute stopgap.

Barça, Barça, Barça...

Having just pulled whatever maneuvers were necessary to register Joules Koundé and kick the financial can down the road a little bit more, Barcelona are already on the hunt for more signings. Per Fabrizio Romano, it looks like they’ve secured Arsenal’s right-back Hector Bellerín, but failed to get talented attacking midfielder Nabil Fekir from Real Betis.

Bellerín is being pushed out of Arsenal; hopefully he doesn’t meet the same fate at his new choice of club. From David Ornstein:

Arsenal have agreed to let Hector Bellerin join Barcelona. Free transfer - not a contract termination. 27yo awaiting permission to travel for medical after agreeing terms with #FCBarcelona. Taking a pay cut & waiving any payments #AFC owe

In terms of outgoings, Barça are pushing out striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Chelsea FC) and one-time Bayern target and right-back Sergiño Dest (AC Milan):

Official, confirmed. Sergino Dest has joined AC Milan on loan with €20m buy option from Barcelona. ⚫️✅ #DeadlineDay — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2022

Aubameyang reunites with his former Dortmund coach, Thomas Tuchel, back in London.

Bayern’s window

For all the spending the club embarked upon, it’s a very respectable balance only a little over €30m in the red. That’s a lot of investment in the long term for low cost — typical of the well-organized Bavarians.