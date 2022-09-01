Brazzo talks Bayern Munich’s transfer deadline day approach and why he’s happy to be taking it easy in the final hours

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić is sitting at his desk, watching his phone, eyeing his laptop, and probably cueing up Bavarian Football Works to find out what the word is surrounding his club.

Most importantly, though, he’s not exerting much energy as this transfer window closes. Maybe he doesn’t have BFW bookmarked (yet!), but the the 45-year-old is definitely at ease because all of the heavy lifting has already been done — for quite a while now.

“It’s always good not to have to act and buy on deadline day. I’m not a fan of signing one or two players on the last day. I’m very happy with the way we managed it at our club. We started at the beginning of last season and did everything calmly and without stress. That’s important in the transfer market,” Salihamidžić told Sky’s Florian Plettenberg (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “We’ll see at the end of the season. It’s looking good so far, that was our plan. We wanted to create competition in every part of the team. When you see how well we’re equipped, it’s a good start to the season.”

Bayern Munich embarked on a comprehensive and collaborative process for this summer window and Salihamidžić is pleased with the results.

“In our scouting sessions, we look at which players are suitable for FC Bayern. Who are the top talents to watch? Who the squad players? We do it together with Julian Nagelsmann. That gives us a feeling of what the coach is up to,” said Salihamidžić. “It’s important to always sit down together, have a coffee, watch scenes. That’s how we start. It’s important that the coach gives his opinion and that he agrees with it. Julian is a huge asset for FC Bayern because he works with the players and develops them.”