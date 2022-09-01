 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Last minute move for Bayern Munich’s Bouna Sarr incoming?

Will Bayern Munich find a trade partner for Bouna Sarr?

By CSmith1919
/ new
FC Bayern München v Borussia Mönchengladbach - Bundesliga Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

If there is one player on the Bayern Munich roster completely buried, it is right-back Bouna Sarr.

Sarr, who coach Julian Nagelsmann recently said he sees more as a right-wing than a right-back, has little hope of jumping over Benjamin Pavard, Josip Stanišić, and Noussair Mazraoui as an option at right-back. Moreover, trying to squeeze in time as wing in Nagelsmann’s 4-2-2-2 system would require Sarr to jump over the likes of Thomas Müller, Jamal Musiala, Sadio Mané, Leroy Sané, Kingsley Coman, and Serge Gnabry.

None of that is likely to happen, so there might be some last minute discussions on a potential move for Sarr, but it could be a longshot. Sky’s Florian Plettenberg reported that there were no offers on the table:

Meanwhile, Sport1’s Kerry Hau said there is late interest from clubs in both Turkey and France, but no concrete proposals on the table have been submitted to Bayern Munich:

Could these be Sarr’s final hours in Bavarian? Stay tuned.

