Leon Goretzka touts chemistry, good spirit for Bayern Munich’s torrid start

Bayern Munich midfielder and Germany international Leon Goretzka made his triumphant return to the squad during the Rekordmeister’s 5-0 victory over Victoria Köln in the DFB-Pokal.

The talented 27-year-old came on as a sub and made an instant impact. Having been out for so long, however, allowed Goretzka to see things from the stands — and what he saw, he liked.

“I wasn’t surprised with how the team has been playing. We have great chemistry in the team. There’s just a spirit that you want everyone in the team to have everything.” Goretzka said (as captured by Tz). “We’ve brought in good guys for positions where it was clear beforehand who would play. There’s a really good spirit there. Our newcomers played a really good game.”

Goretzka’s return will complicate things a bit for Julian Nagelsmann. Joshua Kimmich and Marcel Sabitzer have been excellent in the central midfield and newcomer Ryan Gravenberch showed he can play a little as well against Victoria Köln.

How Nagelsmann’s rotation works in the coming weeks will be interesting to watch play out.

Interested in hearing in-depth analysis of the game? Why not check out our post-game podcast?