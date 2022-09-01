Ryan Gravenberch makes most of starting opportunity in Bayern Munich’s win over Victoria Köln

Bayern Munich youngster Ryan Gravenberch found himself in the starting lineup for the first time and boy did he ever take advantage of the opportunity.

Gravenberch opened the scoring in the 35th minute with a goal and then set up Mathys Tel for another goal just before halftime to make his mark on what was a very choppy match prior to his offensive contributions.

“I’m very happy. Of course you always want to play, and now it’s happened to play in the starting 11. I wanted to show myself today and I did it, so I’m very happy,” Gravenberch told FCBayern.com (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

One person who came away very impressed with Gravenberch was Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić.

“He has very good technical possibilities, solves many situations in tight spaces — and revs up excellently. Couple that with his great technique and his goal threat — we’re really well-manned in midfield,” Salihamidžić told Tz’s Mano Bonke.

